Prince Harry, Oprah Winfrey team up for mental health documentary series

The announcement was made on Harry's joint Instagram account with wife Meghan on Wednesday morning that he will be partnering with the TV mogul to develop an inspirational documentary series focused on mental health challenges.
The announcement emphasized that Prince Harry has long been passionate about breaking the stigma surrounding mental health. His work on mental health issues has included work with brother Prince William and his wife Kate in their Heads Together campaign.
MEGHAN AND HARRY PHOTOS: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex through the years
In the Instagram caption, the Duke of Sussex teased what to expect from the series:
"I truly believe that good mental health - mental fitness - is the key to powerful leadership, productive communities and a purpose-driven self. It is a huge responsibility to get this right as we bring you the facts, the science and the awareness of a subject that is so relevant during these times. Our hope is that this series will be positive, enlightening and inclusive - sharing global stories of unparalleled human spirit fighting back from the darkest places, and the opportunity for us to understand ourselves and those around us better. I am incredibly proud to be working alongside Oprah on this vital series."
The series will be coming to Apple's new TV service, dubbed Apple TV Plus, in 2020.
The announcement comes shortly after the launch of the Sussex Royal Instagram account, which broke a record by swiftly picking up millions of followers. Meghan and Harry are expecting their first child any day now.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
