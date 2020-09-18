Red Cross NJ is helping with disaster relief around the world from right in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- The American Red Cross has been responding to back-to-back disasters for the past several weeks, and New Jerseyans are aiding in the effort.The Red Cross has responded to the Midwest Derecho, the continuing and relentless wildfires in the west, Hurricane Laura, and the devastating flooding from Hurricane Sally in several Gulf states.The devastation wrought by these disasters has been compounded by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.Red Cross New Jersey leadership are virtually deployed and working as Elected Official Liaisons at the Disaster Operation Center in Fairfield.It's part of a collaborative Red Cross effort across the country to help the displaced and people who have lost everything.Rosie Taravella, CEO, American Red Cross New Jersey Region and Matt Teter, Executive Director, American Red Cross of Northern New Jersey spoke to Eyewitness News about what their teams are doing to help.Taravella and Teter will be spending the next two weeks as leads with the disaster operation in Louisiana.New Jersey Red Cross volunteer John Loyer, just returned from Louisiana on September 1 after helping victims of Hurricane Laura find shelter.He realized for the victims, the help from volunteers means a lot. Loyer will be headed to fire ravaged Central California.----------