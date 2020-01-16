Society

Redding preschoolers raise $10,000 to help classmate battling brain cancer

By ABC7.com staff
REDDING, Calif. -- A group of Northern California kids aren't even in kindergarten yet and they're already learning to give back.

A group of preschoolers in Redding wanted to make a big difference by raising $10,000 to help a classmate battling brain cancer.

They collected cash by selling hot cocoa at a stand outside a Trader Joe's and Dick's Sporting Goods.

Starbucks employees and some parents also donated their time to help out.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaliforniacharitychildrendonationscancerfundraisercharities
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman killed by wood that flew off Queens building
Gilgo Beach murders: Photo shows initialed belt used by suspect
Woman exiting bus fatally hit by same bus in Brooklyn
Weekend winter storm could bring snow, ice and rain
Carlos Beltran out as Mets manager after scandal
Police issue arrest warrant for NFL's Odell Beckham Jr.
11-year-old rescued after she was abducted getting off school bus
Show More
Video: Plane makes emergency landing in NJ after engine fire
Woman killed by private sanitation truck in NYC hit and run
Man gropes, exposes himself to 13-year-old girl in Bronx park
Shanann Watts' family denounces upcoming Lifetime movie
Researchers tie massive Pacific seabird die-off to heat wave
More TOP STORIES News