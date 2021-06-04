Society

Rescue underway after car plunges into water in Westchester County

MOUNT VERNON, Westchester County (WABC) -- First responders are on the scene after vehicle plunged into the water in Mount Vernon.

The call came in at 8:38 a.m. Friday after a car went through a fence at a gas station near 5 Secor Lane and the Sulton Avenue Bridge.

Firefighters arrived on the scene.

Video from the Citizen app showed a marine unit and divers in the water.

One person has been removed from the water and transported to an area hospital.



There was no immediate word on that person's condition.

Divers remain in the water as the rescue effort continues.

This breaking news story will be updated.

