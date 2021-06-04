Rescue underway after car plunges into water in Westchester County

The call came in at 8:38 a.m. Friday after a car went through a fence at a gas station near 5 Secor Lane and the Sulton Avenue Bridge.
Firefighters arrived on the scene.
Video from the Citizen app showed a marine unit and divers in the water.
One person has been removed from the water and transported to an area hospital.
There was no immediate word on that person's condition.
Divers remain in the water as the rescue effort continues.
This breaking news story will be updated.
ALSO READ | 2 men slashed in arms by suspect with dog on Harlem subway platform
----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip