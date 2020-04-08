Coronavirus News: Sanitation workers help 3-year-old boy celebrate birthday in Ardsley

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

ARDSLEY, Westchester County (WABC) -- A few sanitation workers helped one boy celebrate his third birthday while still practicing social distancing.Hudson lives in the village of Ardsley in Westchester and turned 3 on Tuesday.He's obsessed with garbage trucks and his family was planning a garbage truck themed party that unfortunately had to be canceled.But the real-life sanitation workers took a photo with Hudson, from a safe distance, and told him he could tour their truck when things get back to normal.