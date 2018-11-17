YONKERS, New York (WABC) --Exhausted and frustrated, a Yonkers School public safety officer who had to walk when his car got stuck in Thursday's nightmare Nor'easter didn't let it get the best of him.
Traffic, like everywhere around the region was at a standstill. After so many hours, the kids needed a bathroom, and they got hungry. Then, along came a hero - Safety Officer Kenneth Whitney.
Whitney was walking home from work when he abandoned his own car. He then walked into the Regency Nursing Home around the corner, and made arrangements for bathrooms and food for the students from William Boyce Thompson School.
Whitney did not leave until 11:30 that night - not until every last child was picked up by a parent.
"I saw my kids in need, and their need was greater than mine pertaining to wanting to get home," says Whitney.
For more than 20 years, Whitney has worked for the school district, and he says he has only missed work eight times.
