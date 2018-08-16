SOCIETY

Seaside Heights ocean-side beaches closed today

Ken Rosato has details on the beach closure in effect Thursday at ocean-side beaches in Seaside Heights, New Jersey.

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, New Jersey (WABC) --
There's bad news for residents hoping to beat the heat at one popular Jersey shore destination.

For the first time in more than two decades there will be no swimming at any ocean beach in Seaside Heights Thursday due to poor water quality.

The swimming ban will be in effect at all of Seaside Heights' ocean beaches, but not the bay beaches.

Experts say the poor water quality could be due to this week's heavy rains, and/or the rising population of bait fish in the ocean.

Officials hope to lift the ban by Friday.

