EMBED >More News Videos See abc7NY coverage of the ceremony in Lower Manhattan, and the reading of the names of those lost on September 11, 2001.

EMBED >More News Videos abc7NY brings you coverage of the official New York City ceremony commemorating September 11th, 2001 and the people we lost.

NEW YORK -- Here are on-demand video clips of today's ceremony marking the 18th anniversary of September 11, 2001.Reading of the Names: Last Names A through CeReading of the Names: Last Names F and G