SHARE raises funds to benefit victims of ovarian and breast cancer
New York, NY -- All too often, women of color facing breast and ovarian cancer don't get the medical services or support they desperately need. SHARE is a non-profit organization that connects these women with their peers. In an effort to raise funding, New York City's premier female chefs are once again taking part in the 16th annual tasting benefit, "A Second Helping of Life."
