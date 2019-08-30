Society

Disney princess Snow White soothes boy with autism who was overwhelmed at Disney World

By Cheryl L. Diano
ORLANDO -- Walt Disney World is known as "The Most Magical Place on Earth," but for some, it can be quite overwhelming.

On Aug. 25, Brody Bergner and his family were visiting Walt Disney World, and they went to meet Snow White by the fountain at the Germany Pavilion.

"My son was having an autism meltdown," Lauren Bergner, Brody's mom, wrote in a Facebook post. "He was crying and was overwhelmed and just having a hard time."

Snow White knew exactly what to do to soothe Brody, who is non-verbal.

His mom said the princess kissed, hugged and cuddled him as he laid his head on her lap, but she didn't stop there. She took him by the hand and they went for a walk away from the crowd. She held his hand, danced with him and took him over to a bench where they could spend more time together.

"She was a pure angel," Lauren wrote. "She was magical and my family is forever thankful and touched!"

Disney is the parent company of ABC7
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfloridaautismdisneyfacebookdisney world
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hurricane heads for Florida, expected to grow to Cat 4 storm
Teens steal woman's cane, then beat her with it in Queens
Man allegedly traps couple in NYC home, kills husband with club
AccuWeather: Breezy and warm
Child almost hit by car while getting off school bus
19-year-old arrested in connection with possible ISIS-inspired attack
Final lineup set for ABC Democratic primary debate
Show More
Man sitting in car at light in NYC struck in head with rock
NYPD: Missing 2-year-old girl found with mom in Yonkers
Six Flags to unveil Jersey Devil Coaster in 2020
Rep. Ocasio-Cortez holds town hall meeting on public housing
Judge won't overturn murder conviction linked to disgraced cop
More TOP STORIES News