Coronavirus News: Social distancing ambassadors to hit Jersey Shore beaches

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Some Jersey Shore beaches will have a new kind of lifeguard this summer with social distancing ambassadors making sure everyone stays safe.It's part of Cape May County's "Six Feet Saves Lives" campaign.Teams in special vests will walk the boardwalk in popular spots like Wildwood and Ocean City to make sure people are social distancing.The volunteers and staff from the county health department will also hand out literature about how to stop the spread of the virus.