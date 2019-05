Soldier surprises 4-year-old daughter at New Jersey preschool

TOMS RIVER, New Jersey (WABC) -- After being deployed for seven months, an Army soldier surprised his 4-year-old daughter at her preschool.The big reveal happened Thursday morning at The Learning Experience on Bey Lea Road.Staff Sgt. Michael Amato returned home from his deployment in Africa to surprise his daughter Kora.Her reaction was calm and collected -- but their reunion was very sweet.Welcome home, Staff Sgt. Amato.----------