SOCIETY

Some call for 'I Love NY' billboards to be taken down

EMBED </>More Videos

NJ Burkett has the details on the billboard battle on Long Island.

By
WANTAGH, Long Island (WABC) --
Some signs tell drivers where to stop or where not to stop, where not to go and where they cannot - which is why so many people are wondering about a series of billboards on highways across the state. They are road signs that do not really tell anyone much of anything.

The signs are for the state's 'I Love New York' tourism campaign, but federal transportation officials are holding $14 million in highway funds hostage until the state agrees to take them down.

The billboards began appearing 18 months ago, 500 of them on highways across New York at a cost of 8 million dollars.

State officials credit the signs for boosting tourism, and a new ad campaign is coming.

A spokesman said the signs 'will be reused, but as the signs will be redesigned for the new campaign, we will consult with federal officials."

Good news, perhaps for those who like the signs.

"I think it's really important to promote tourism. We have so many beautiful areas of Long Island to go to, so why not have a sign?" says Floral Park resident Sara Fingerman.

The Federal government has given New York until September to come into compliance before the highway funds are off of the table for good.

State officials have insisted that a compromise is in the works.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societytourismWantaghNassau County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Residents say trash can removal not helping litter problem
Women denied job after company says they have 'ghetto' names
Video: NYPD officer pulls over little driver, captures hearts
Man dedicates himself to teaching phys ed to kids with special needs
Controversy over high school dance team photo with police
More Society
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Show More
Family rescued from LI home after tree crashes onto it
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
More News