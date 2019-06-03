Society

Special mass celebrated Sunday in honor of Puerto Rico

By Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- The 62nd National Puerto Rican Day Parade is just one week away, and events leading up to the big day have already started.

A special mass was celebrated Sunday afternoon at St. Patrick's Cathedral in honor of Puerto Rico.

The 62nd Annual National Puerto Rican Day Parade is coming up on June 9th. You can watch it on Channel 7.

----------
