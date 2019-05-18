u.s. & world

Original 'Spice Bus' available on Airbnb

A mega Spice Girl fan has listed the original Spice Bus on Airbnb. (Airbnb)

Spice Girl fans are set to have their dreams come true with an overnight stay in the original Spice Bus.

Mega-fan Suzanne Godley has listed the iconic Union Jack-painted bus from the 1997 movie "Spice World" on Airbnb.

WATCH: Mega-fan Suzanne lists the original Spice Bus from the movie "Spice World" on Airbnb.

"When my boss mentioned that he was considering buying the Spice Bus I was desperate to be a part of its renovation," said Godley. "We've worked hard over the past few months to turn the bus into a home, in keeping with its legacy, and I'm so excited to open it up to the public."

The recently renovated living area features pink Union Jack cinema chairs below a "Girl Power" neon light installation, and is fully stocked with vintage 90s magazines and CDs.

The upstairs bedroom is fitted with an animal-print carpet and provides enough bedding for three guests.

The Spice Bus will be situated in the heart of London's Wembley Park, where guests can stay overnight on June 14 and 15.

Given the high level of interest, Godley will be adding available dates on Wednesday, May 22.
