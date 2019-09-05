Society

Strangers who escaped World Trade Center together on 9/11 mark friendship

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- As we approach the 18th anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks, there is yet another story of triumph and enduring friendship that emerged from that dark day.

On the morning of 9/11, Jonathan Judd was on his way to work in the North Tower of the World Trade Center.

The elevator stopped on the 83rd floor, the doors opened, and he saw an explosion.

He ran into an office, where he found Fred Eichler.

The two of them huddled together until firefighters found them, and Eichler helped a shell-shocked Judd down the stairs, step by step.

Eichler had a hip replacement surgery in 2000, which he says allowed to him walk down the stairs.

Without the procedure, he never would've made it, much less been able support a stranger.

They got out with just five minutes to spare, before the tower collapsed at 10:28 a.m.

Weeks later, the men reconnected -- and they have remained strong friends ever since.

Watch: 9/11 survivors reunite, tell their story


Related topics:
societynew york cityworld trade centerseptember 11september 11th
