Study: Half of Manhattan's residents have never married

NEW YORK (WABC) -- If you're looking for love, Manhattan's probably NOT the best place to go.
According to a new study, about half of Manhattan's residents do not get married.
The report finds New York County is the only county statewide where less than half of its residents are married -- which actually reflects the national average.
What's remarkable about Manhattan, however, is that 19 percent of Baby Boomers, those 65 and older, have never said "I do." The borough has the highest percentage of unmarried older women in the country!
On the other hand, if you're looking to get hitched, Putnam County is New York's most wedding-crazed area.
Despite Manhattan's affinity for singledom, New York State as a whole saw an 11 percent increase in marriage rates from 2008 to 2017, making New York the state with the fourth largest increase nationally.
The fact that New York City has the country's largest gay population may be a factor in this increase, as gay marriage was legalized statewide in 2011 and nationally in 2015.
Across the Hudson, Essex County is New Jersey's most unmarried county at 43 percent, and Hunterdon is home to state's highest most married population at 57 percent.
Lower marriage rates reflect two current trends, according to the Pew Research Center. First, couples are waiting longer to get married, more likely to settle down in their early 30s rather than early 20s.
Also, social norms have changed: Living with a partner without getting married and having children outside of wedlock is more socially acceptable in 2019 than decades prior.
