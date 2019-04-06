marriage

Study: Half of Manhattan's residents have never married

NEW YORK (WABC) -- If you're looking for love, Manhattan's probably NOT the best place to go.

According to a new study, about half of Manhattan's residents do not get married.

The report finds New York County is the only county statewide where less than half of its residents are married -- which actually reflects the national average.

What's remarkable about Manhattan, however, is that 19 percent of Baby Boomers, those 65 and older, have never said "I do." The borough has the highest percentage of unmarried older women in the country!
On the other hand, if you're looking to get hitched, Putnam County is New York's most wedding-crazed area.

Despite Manhattan's affinity for singledom, New York State as a whole saw an 11 percent increase in marriage rates from 2008 to 2017, making New York the state with the fourth largest increase nationally.
The fact that New York City has the country's largest gay population may be a factor in this increase, as gay marriage was legalized statewide in 2011 and nationally in 2015.

Across the Hudson, Essex County is New Jersey's most unmarried county at 43 percent, and Hunterdon is home to state's highest most married population at 57 percent.

Lower marriage rates reflect two current trends, according to the Pew Research Center. First, couples are waiting longer to get married, more likely to settle down in their early 30s rather than early 20s.

Also, social norms have changed: Living with a partner without getting married and having children outside of wedlock is more socially acceptable in 2019 than decades prior.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york citymanhattanmarriagewedding
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MARRIAGE
Man maps out 'marry me' bike route to surprise girlfriend
Couple married 71 years die 12 hours apart
'Modern Family' star Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams engaged
100, 102-year-old newlyweds prove love doesn't age
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Police say 3 victims, 1 suspect dead in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting
NYPD looking for 2 suspects in shooting at Brooklyn playground
Police officer shoots, kills 'aggressive' dog in New Jersey
AccuWeather: Hot and humid with a stray storm
2 killed after 4-car crash on Meadowbrook Parkway
Mets acquire Stroman from Jays for prospects
California man held in Rome officer's death 'illegally blindfolded'
Show More
Must-read stories from the weekend
Police tase man who walked into NYC precinct holding knife
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Stepping up feud, Trump assails Cummings as 'racist'
Extension of 9/11 victim compensation fund to be signed
More TOP STORIES News