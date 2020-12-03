be kind

Teacher from New Jersey wins new Mazda for 3-D printing thousands of PPE

By Eyewitness News
RANDOLPH, New Jersey (WABC) -- A middle school shop teacher from New Jersey was one of three winners of the "Mazda Heroes: Honoring the Human Spirit" program.

The winners were announced on "Good Morning America" and given a Mazda MX-5 Miata 100th Anniversary Special Edition as a "thank you" for their efforts.

Jason Erdreich of Randolph gathered a team of people with 3-D printers to help make more than 12,000 pieces of PPE and other cost-effective equipment needed for shifting to back-to-school teaching environments.

While students were remote learning, Jason designed STEM classes for the online format and offered them at little or no charge, in addition to reworking his own typical classes.

He was nominated by his wife for the award.

The other winners included Christie Purviance, an ICU nurse in Houston, Texas, and Triana Davis, a teacher from Mississippi.

ALSO READ: Travel discouraged in NJ as COVID-19 positivity climbs

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew jerseymorris countycoronavirusteacherawardmazdacovid 19 pandemicbe kindcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BE KIND
NYC dry cleaner offers helping hand to unemployed residents
Teen has been collecting toys for kids in the hospital for 10 years
One Simple Wish spreads joy to foster children this holiday season
Be Kind: How you can help a servicemember fly home
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Earthquake rattles parts of New Jersey, Pennsylvania
5 MTA workers charged with fraud, logged 'impossible' overtime
All travel discouraged in NJ as daily COVID positivity rate climbs
Who gets it first? Here's the NYC vaccination plan for COVID-19
COVID Live Updates: US daily death toll highest since start of pandemic
Nurse's entire family infected after mom 'let down her guard'
Video: Armed robbery at NYC smoke shop sends 5-year-old girl fleeing
Show More
Drive-thru rapid tests giving LI patients results in minutes
'Time...to stand up,' NYC bar owner says after manager arrested
Barr had 'intense' meeting with Trump: Sources
Jewish doctor treats COVID-19 patient covered in Nazi tattoos
Rockefeller Christmas tree viewing starts today
More TOP STORIES News