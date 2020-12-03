Teacher from New Jersey wins new Mazda for 3-D printing thousands of PPE

RANDOLPH, New Jersey (WABC) -- A middle school shop teacher from New Jersey was one of three winners of the "Mazda Heroes: Honoring the Human Spirit" program.
The winners were announced on "Good Morning America" and given a Mazda MX-5 Miata 100th Anniversary Special Edition as a "thank you" for their efforts.
Jason Erdreich of Randolph gathered a team of people with 3-D printers to help make more than 12,000 pieces of PPE and other cost-effective equipment needed for shifting to back-to-school teaching environments.
While students were remote learning, Jason designed STEM classes for the online format and offered them at little or no charge, in addition to reworking his own typical classes.
He was nominated by his wife for the award.
The other winners included Christie Purviance, an ICU nurse in Houston, Texas, and Triana Davis, a teacher from Mississippi.
