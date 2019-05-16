Society

Ohio teen loses 115 pounds walking to school every day

An Ohio teenager lost more than 100 pounds while walking to school each day.

At 6'4" tall, Michael Watson weighed 335 pounds just two years ago.

His self-confidence was very low, and he was frequently bullied because of his weight.

So Watson committed to walking to and from school every day, and made some changes in his diet.

He kept up with the endeavor, journeying on foot to school and back home every day - about 20 minutes each way - through rain and snow.

When he walks across the stage at graduation this month, he will be 115 pounds lighter.

Watson turned 18 on Wednesday.
