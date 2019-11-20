Society

The Salvation Army goes digital with 'Kettle Pay' system for the holidays in NJ

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- The Salvation Army is now going digital with a new donation system "Kettle Pay" that allows digital donations through Apple Pay and Google -- making it easier for donors to give back during the Christmas season.

The Salvation Army has placed smart chips and QR codes on Red Kettle signs across the State of New Jersey.

Shoppers simply "bump" or scan their phones to make a digital donation.

The funds will then be distributed to local Salvation Army units based on the donor's billing ZIP code, and an email receipt will be sent directly to their phone.

"It provides an opportunity for people to fight for the millions of Americans experiencing poverty by raising money for Salvation Army programs in their communities," said James W. Betts, Divisional Commander of the New Jersey Division Salvation Army. "The money collected will be providing food for the hungry, shelter for the homeless and Christmas assistance for families in need."

Now in its 129th year, The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign is one of the oldest and largest charitable campaigns in the world.

Every year, the campaign raises millions of dollars for America's most vulnerable populations year-round.

Donations are accepted at any of the more than 450 traditional Red Kettles found on street corners and in front of stores, online at the Salvation Army in New Jersey or on your phone by texting KETTLE to 91999.

