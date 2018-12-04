HOLIDAY

The top 5 picks for Christmas trees

Make sure to get one of these trees for the holidays. (AccuWeather)

Before you purchase your Christmas tree this year, make sure you pick from one of these tree types.

AccuWeather says Fraser fir, Balsam fir, Douglas fir, Colorado blue spruce and white pine are the top five Christmas tree picks.

Fraser fir trees hold needles well and stay fresh longer, according to AccuwWeather. Balsam fir trees stay fragrant all season long, and Douglas fir trees have plenty of small branches for a full figure.

Colorado blue spruce trees have strong branches and silvery blue needles, and white pine trees have soft, feathery needles and almost no smell.
