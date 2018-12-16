These are the must-read stories from the weekend

NEW YORK (WABC) --Good Samaritans stepped in to thwart an attempted abduction in Queens after police say a man tried to force an 11-year-old girl into his car. Meanwhile police were investigating the case of a baby found dead at a Midtown hotel. And some were naughty while others were nice at Hoboken's SantaCon.
Here's a look at the must-read stories from the weekend.
Man charged with trying to abduct 11-year-old in Queens
A Queens man was arrested after he allegedly chased an 11-year-old girl and attempted to force her into his car before Good Samaritans intervened to help the child
2 women released from custody after baby found dead in NYC hotel
Police responded to a 911 call at the Hotel Pennsylvania on 7th Avenue and West 33rd Street around 1 a.m. Saturday. Hotel staff told police they saw two women wandering around the hotel with a 4-month-old boy, who was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.
Police visit SNL star Pete Davidsdon after Instagram post
New York City police were concerned about Pete Davidson after he wrote "I don't want to be on this earth anymore" on Instagram. So they visited the "Saturday Night Live" star to make sure he was OK.
Man suffers 2 broken legs after being hit by police cruiser responding to call
Police were responding to reports of an active shooter in Brooklyn when their cruiser swerved to avoid hitting a child and ended up hitting a 32-year-old man, a parked car and eventually a tree. The active shooter report was unfounded.
10 arrests made at Hoboken's SantaCon
SantaCon was coming to town in Hoboken this weekend and authorities knew they had better watch out. Police made 10 arrests and issued eight city ordinance violations during the annual pub crawl.
