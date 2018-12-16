These are the must-read stories from the weekend

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=4907586" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> CeFaan Kim has the details from Ridgewood.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=4906588" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Naveen Dhaliwal has the latest details from Midtown.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=4909653" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police conducted a check on SNL star Pete Davidson.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=4907598" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Joe Torres has the latest details.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=4911011" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 10 people were arrested during the annual SantaCon pub crawl in Hoboken.

Good Samaritans stepped in to thwart an attempted abduction in Queens after police say a man tried to force an 11-year-old girl into his car. Meanwhile police were investigating the case of a baby found dead at a Midtown hotel. And some were naughty while others were nice at Hoboken's SantaCon.Here's a look at the must-read stories from the weekend.A Queens man was arrested after he allegedly chased an 11-year-old girl and attempted to force her into his car before Good Samaritans intervened to help the childPolice responded to a 911 call at the Hotel Pennsylvania on 7th Avenue and West 33rd Street around 1 a.m. Saturday. Hotel staff told police they saw two women wandering around the hotel with a 4-month-old boy, who was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.New York City police were concerned about Pete Davidson after he wrote "I don't want to be on this earth anymore" on Instagram. So they visited the "Saturday Night Live" star to make sure he was OK.Police were responding to reports of an active shooter in Brooklyn when their cruiser swerved to avoid hitting a child and ended up hitting a 32-year-old man, a parked car and eventually a tree. The active shooter report was unfounded.SantaCon was coming to town in Hoboken this weekend and authorities knew they had better watch out. Police made 10 arrests and issued eight city ordinance violations during the annual pub crawl.----------an