These are the must-read stories from the weekend

NEW YORK (WABC) --A woman fought off an attacker who followed her into her Manhattan apartment building and tried to rape her. In Brooklyn, police searched for the gunman who fatally shot a teenager. And it was Oscar night in Hollywood as the coveted honors were announced at the 91st Academy Awards.
Here's a look at the must-read stories from the weekend.
2019 Oscar winners honored on Hollywood's biggest night
The biggest names in Hollywood gathered at the Dolby Theatre to vie for the coveted golden statuettes and ultimate bragging rights.
4 injured in crash involving sanitation truck in Queens
Police say a sanitation truck flipped onto its side after a crash that also involved two cars on the Belt Parkway in Queens Saturday night.
Search for man who followed woman into apartment building, tried to rape her
Both the woman and her attacker fell down stairs as she tried to fend off the attack at her apartment building in Hamilton Heights, police said.
Police search for gunman who fatally shot teen in Brooklyn lobby
The NYPD released video of two men wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Brooklyn that took the life of a 15-year-old student.
Man killed in fire at senior center in Newark
Authorities are trying to find the cause of a fire that left a 72-year-old man dead at a senior living center in Newark on Saturday.
