Third-graders' 'mess' leaves beloved custodian in tears

Mr. Eugene thought he was going heading toward a messy spill. He got so much more.

One custodian in Alabama got more than he imagined after responding to a call for a mess in the gym.

Mr. Eugene, as he's affectionately known at Moody Elementary, entered the gymnasium expecting a messy clean-up.

Instead, he found himself in tears, with the entire third-grade class on hand to surprise him with a standing ovation, cheers and signs displaying their affection for his hard work on National Custodian Day.

"I totally lost it," Eugene told ABC's Right this Minute. "I wasn't expecting that at all. I was expecting something much worst."
The moment was shared by many connected to the school creating a viral moment Eugene won't forget.

"It made me feel real appreciated," he added. "It was a total shock. I love these guys."

