Third-graders' 'mess' leaves beloved custodian in tears

One custodian in Alabama got more than he imagined after responding to a call for a mess in the gym.Mr. Eugene, as he's affectionately known at Moody Elementary, entered the gymnasium expecting a messy clean-up.Instead, he found himself in tears, with the entire third-grade class on hand to surprise him with a standing ovation, cheers and signs displaying their affection for his hard work on National Custodian Day."I totally lost it," Eugene told ABC's Right this Minute . "I wasn't expecting that at all. I was expecting something much worst."The moment was shared by many connected to the school creating a viral moment Eugene won't forget."It made me feel real appreciated," he added. "It was a total shock. I love these guys."----------