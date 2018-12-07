SOCIETY

Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day: A look back at December 7, 1941

EMBED </>More Videos

On December 7, 1941, Japan launched a surprise attack on the U.S. naval base at Pearl Harbor. (AP Photo/U.S. Navy)

On this date 77 years ago, Pearl Harbor was attacked by Japanese forces, leaving over 3,400 casualties and pushing the U.S. to join the Allies in World War II.

Japan launched the surprise attack with airplanes and submarines on the American naval base at Pearl Harbor.

More than 2,400 Americans were killed and over 1,000 were wounded during the bombings. More than 300 aircraft and 19 Navy ships, including eight battleships, were damaged or destroyed.

The next day the U.S. declared war against Japan. When asking Congress for a Declaration of War, President Franklin D. Roosevelt famously called the attack "a date which will live in infamy."

On Dec. 11, 1941, the U.S. declared war on Germany and Italy, joining the Allies in World War II.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldWorld War IIarmynavyThis Day In History
SOCIETY
Tyler Perry pays off all layaway items at 2 Walmart stores
Houston says final farewell to Pres. George HW Bush
Homeless man finds $17K, donates it to food bank
NYC's Columbus statue added to National Register of Historic Places
More Society
Top Stories
Stepdad allegedly kicked by 11-year-old boy, dies
Kevin Hart steps down as Oscars host following old tweets
2 NJ girls report attempted luring by men in minivan
Video: Irate man unleashes violent attack on MTA bus
AccuWeather: Expect cold, possible snow south this weekend
Man in wheelchair dies trapped in basement during fire
Tyler Perry pays off all layaway items at 2 Walmart stores
Police sources: Cop's bullets injure girl, woman in Bronx
Show More
Police find gun in Brooklyn high school student's backpack
Ex-MLB players Luis Valbuena, Jose Castillo killed in car crash
All-clear at Time Warner Center following bomb threat
FDNY chief relieved of duties amid investigation
Video: Man goes berserk when bagel sandwich not ready
More News