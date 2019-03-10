BREAKING NEWS
Actresses, CEOs charged in alleged college admissions scam
Full Story
WATCH
VIDEOS
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
EDIT
Log In
Video
Photos
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
Weather
Entertainment
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon
Neighborhood Eats
Neighborhood Treats
In Our Backyard
Glam Lab
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Society
Tiempo on March 10, 2019 Part 3
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
EMBED <>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5184035" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Watch Part 3 of Tiempo on March 11, 2019
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Related topics:
society
tiempo
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
TOP STORIES
Actresses, CEOs charged in alleged college admissions scam
College student falls to death from hotel balcony in Cancun
Mother of 3 killed by large rock dropped from overpass
Lady Luck: Woman buys 30 winning lottery tickets in one day
Man fleeing hit and run fatally struck by truck that didn't stop
Verizon text messaging returns after East Coast outage
NJ native passenger on plane that crashed in Ethiopia
Show More
74-year-old man tying shoe punched on Long Island
NY, feds get 100K rape kits tested, leading to 1,000 arrests
Video captures burglar creeping around newborn's bedroom
5-alarm fire tears through LI plumbing supply business
NJ lawmakers agree on legislation to legalize recreational pot
More TOP STORIES News