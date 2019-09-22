Society

Tinder launching original series 'Swipe Night' in October

Dating app "Tinder" is set to debut its first, original entertainment content called "Swipe Night."

The six episode, interactive series takes viewers through a series of "moral dilemmas" on humanity's last night on Earth.

Potential Tinder matches will be able to see which decisions they did and did not make.

The dating service hopes the "shared content experience" will help members connect.

"Swipe Night" will be released weekly starting Oct. 6.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydatingtinderapp
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 hurt when fire breaks out at high-rise building near Times Square
Man crossing NYC street critically injured in hit-and-run
Vigil held as search continues for missing New Jersey girl
Street closures, security for UN General Assembly in NYC
Father, son die in fall from cliff at quarry in Connecticut
Antonio Brown says he will no longer play in NFL
Suspects wanted in assault and robbery spree on Lower East Side
Show More
AccuWeather: Sunny and warm for last full day of summer
NJ troopers approach car with guns drawn, find woman in labor
Funeral held for longtime journalist Cokie Roberts
Subway riders evacuated after train derails in Queens
Judge rules 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star Joe Giudice must remain behind bars
More TOP STORIES News