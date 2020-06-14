Top dancers in country to hold discussion on unrest in America

NEW YORK -- Some of the top dancers in the country will gather for a conversation about the unrest across America and its impact on their community.
Dancers like Misty Copeland, Matthew Rushing, Clifton Brown and more will be joined by Eyewitness News reporter Kemberly Richardson who will moderate the discussion. They will practice social distancing.
For those interested, listen in online on Sunday at 7 p.m.
Visit Manhattan Youth Ballet to register.
