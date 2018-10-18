SOCIETY

TSA officers purchase shirt for boy going through security without wearing one

TSA officers at LaGuardia Airport stepped up to buy a young boy a shirt after he came through a security checkpoint without wearing one. (TSA)

EAST ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) --
TSA officers at LaGuardia Airport stepped up on Wednesday to buy a young boy a shirt after he came through a security checkpoint without wearing one.

The TSA says the officers realized the boy wasn't wearing a shirt after he took off his jacket while going through the checkpoint.

The boy and his father were heading to Denver, so with cold temperatures expected there, the officers were concerned.

Two officers then stepped away from the checkpoint to buy the boy an NYPD t-shirt from an airport store.

The father had told the TSA officers that all of their clothes were in a checked bag and that he did not realize his son wasn't wearing a shirt.

"This simple act of kindness and empathy serves as an excellent example of how our TSA officers can and do make a difference in the lives of strangers," TSA Federal Security Director Robert Duffy said. "The officers involved in today's gesture are truly unsung heroes."

