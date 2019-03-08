Society

Uber driver offers passengers 'menu' on what kind of ride they want

One Uber driver offers a menu for passengers to choose their ride.

KIRKLAND, Washington (WABC) -- One Uber driver in Washington state is going above and beyond to get a five star rating.

George Ure offers a "ride menu" to all his passengers.

If you order a standup ride, he'll give you a comedy routine. But if you prefer a silent ride, he won't make a peep.

You can also talk out your problems in a therapy ride, or if you're adventurous, try the creepy ride.

That's where he'll stare at you in the rear view mirror.

And in case you're interested, Ure also offers the rude ride, in which he says he will be just absolutely rude.

A passenger tweeted a picture of the ride menu, and it went viral.

