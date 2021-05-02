Society

Undocumented immigrants now eligible for driver's license in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Undocumented immigrants are now eligible to get a driver's license in New Jersey.

The Motor Vehicle Commission changed the application process to accommodate people without a social security number.

The new program went into effect May 1 after a law was signed by Gov. Phil Murphy in December 2019.

"Increased access to a driver license will do much to improve the lives of many New Jersey residents and enhance public safety," said MVC Chief Administrator Sue Fulton. "Our roads are safer when drivers are trained, tested, licensed, and insured."



All those seeking a new license will have to complete the state's Graduated Driver License program and will receive the driver's license or ID when the requirements are met.

The state is warning that it may be hard to get an appointment due to high demand.

At least 400,000 people will become eligible for a license under the new program.

