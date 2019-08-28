Society

US Army museum scheduled to open in Virginia in 2020

Courtesy: National Museum of the U.S. Army

By Eyewitness News
FORT BELVOIR, Virginia (WABC) -- A museum to honor the history of the United States Army will officially open next year.

The U.S. Army announced Wednesday that construction has begun on the National Museum of the United States Army in Fort Belvior, Virginia, and will officially open on June 4, 2020.

Admission to the museum will be free, but people who wish to visit will need to request tickets in advance through an online reservation system that will become available next year.

Visitors will get the chance to see Army artifacts, view a panoramic experience with immersive sound and earthshaking movements in the Army Theater and so much more.

The Army Historical Foundation has been working with the U.S. Army in directing construction of this new museum.

The 185,000 square-foot museum was designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP.

Updates and announcements on the project as they're announced can be found HERE.

