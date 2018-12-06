SOCIETY

Vibrant, vivacious 'living coral' named Pantone's 2019 color of the year

EMBED </>More Videos

Pantone described living coral, its 2019 color of the year, as an "animating and life-affirming coral hue with a golden undertone that energizes and enlivens with a softer edge." (Shutterstock)

Danny Clemens
Get ready to see a vibrant, vivacious shade of coral all over the place in 2019.

Pantone has named living coral, an "animating and life-affirming coral hue with a golden undertone," its color of the year for 2019, setting the standard for what consumers can expect to see trending in fashion, art, interior design and other industries in the year ahead.

In choosing the color, Pantone cited the increasingly colliding natural and technological worlds and humankind's quest for "authentic and immersive experiences that enable connection and intimacy."

"We get energy from nature. Just as coral reefs are a source of sustenance and shelter to sea life, vibrant yet mellow PANTONE 16-1546 Living Coral embraces us with warmth and nourishment to provide comfort and buoyancy in our continually shifting environment," Pantone explained.

In beauty fashion, Pantone said, coral evokes positivity and plays well on both men and women of all skin tones. The color adds a playful yet welcoming touch to interior design while also encouraging human connection.

"Color is an equalizing lens through which we experience our natural and digital realities and this is particularly true for Living Coral," Pantone Color Institute Executive Director Leatrice Eiseman added. "With consumers craving human interaction and social connection, the humanizing and heartening qualities displayed by the convivial Pantone Living Coral hit a responsive chord."

Living coral is a departure from the last several years when Pantone named dustier, more muted hues of violet, green, blue and pink.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyartu.s. & worldbuzzworthywhat's trending
SOCIETY
Toddler in need of rare blood sparks worldwide search for donors
How teen's essay won family heat for the holidays
Bush 41's letter to Clinton: A gracious note for the ages
George H.W. Bush to lie in state in Capitol rotunda: What that means
Turkeys on a plane: How to travel with food, presents for the holidays
More society
SOCIETY
Boy with special needs gets custom-made bike
FDNY chief relieved of duties amid investigation
LIVE: Pres. George HW Bush aboard funeral train
How to get married atop Empire State Building
More Society
Top Stories
FDNY chief relieved of duties amid investigation
Woman charged with disturbing grave sites in Connecticut
Intense search for NYC father who disappeared on way to work
Video: Man goes berserk when bagel sandwich not ready
Long Island woman accused of abandoning dog, driving away
Long Island man accused of leaving kids alone in cold car
LIVE: Pres. George HW Bush aboard funeral train
Who are George HW Bush's children and grandchildren?
Show More
Officer involved in Garner's death faces hearing
AccuWeather: Expect cold, possible snow south this weekend
Family of girl hit in police-involved shooting speaks
Candles caused Poughkeepsie fire that killed 4, officials say
2 killed in wrong-way crash between semi, school bus
More News