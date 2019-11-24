Society

12-year-old Minnesota boy sees color for the 1st time in heartwarming video

MINNESOTA -- A 12 year-old Minnesota boy experienced a flood of emotions when he saw color for the first time.

Jonathan Jones tried on special glasses that allow him to see color after his principal, who is also colorblind, let him borrow them.

Jones will soon have his own after a GoFundMe page was created to buy him a pair. The goal was to raise $350 but the page raised over $23,000.

The leftover funds will be donated to a foundation that purchases colorblind glasses for those who can't afford them.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyminnesotacolorblindamazing video
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Large water main break causes flooding in Brooklyn streets
Former NYC Mayor Bloomberg launches presidential bid
Stranger's Facebook post helps mom ID son's rare polio-like illness
Family issues statement 6 months after CT mom disappeared
Search on for sexual predator who attacked 3 women in Bronx
NY high school football team wins 2nd playoff game with coach
Police: Landlord-tenant dispute sparks assault that left man unconscious
Show More
R. Kelly's girlfriend says she was 'victim of sexual, psychological abuse'
Coast Guard suspends some NY Waterway ferries over safety issues
AccuWeather: Rain tapers off
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital
28-year-old K-pop star found dead in home
More TOP STORIES News