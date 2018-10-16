SOCIETY

Video shows white woman blocking black man from his building in St. Louis

EMBED </>More Videos

Lauren Glassberg reports on the woman blocking a man from entering his downton loft in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Missouri --
The woman seen in a viral video confronting and blocking a St. Louis man from entering his downtown loft was fired from her job Sunday.

Cellphone footage captured the confrontation between the two tenants, showing the woman stopping a man from entering his downtown loft and demanding proof he lived there.

D'Arreion Nuriyah Toles posted several videos online of his interaction with the woman on Saturday, after he arrived home from a late night at the office.

Toles wrote that the videos show what it's like to be a black man in the U.S.

The woman asks him to prove he belongs there. She later follows him after he enters the building.

In the viral video, Toles can be heard telling the woman, "You are blocking me into my building. This is my building as well. So, I need you to get out of my way."

Police were called to the scene of Toles' loft, but they left without giving anyone a citation.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldcaught on videoMissouri
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Help kids with food allergies have a happy, safe Halloween
Community gathers to discuss 'Cornerstore Caroline' incident
Mrs. America contestants want apology for alleged racist remarks
Idaho wildlife official under fire for Africa hunting trip
More Society
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into NYPD truck on UES
2 MS-13 members arrested in stabbing of teen in Queens
Exclusive: Diner owner accused of starving dog speaks out
Video: Man jumps barrier for tiger pen at zoo
Mega Millions jackpot surges to $654M for Tuesday drawing
Yankees rings, $50K in jewelry stolen in Lindenhurst
Bus shelters across NYC closed for inspections, repairs
Number of kids living at homeless shelters in NYC spikes
Show More
Pompeo meets Saudi king over Khashoggi's disappearance
Cancer survivor told to cover face at restaurant
Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies at 65
Off-duty officer killed in crash with tractor-trailer in NJ
Stormy Daniels' defamation suit against Trump dismissed
More News