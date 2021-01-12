WABC-TV donates $5,000 to One Simple Wish to help grant wishes for foster children

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9501924" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Veterinarians are caring for the first white tiger born in captivity in Nicaragua.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- WABC-TV donated $5,000 through Disney's Feed the Love campaign toon Tuesday.The nonprofit organization helps grant wishes for children in the foster-care system.Disney's Debra O'Connell presented the check to the founder of One Simple Wish, Danielle Gletow, and creative director and founding board president Kimberly Gelb."Any person at any age can come to us if they need assistance with tuition or utility bills or just some fun things like new shoes or a shopping trip or being able to afford textbooks or laptops -- especially during this time in the pandemic," Gletow said.Parent company Disney provided the money for the grant to go toward the nonprofit.Each year, they get about 5,000 wishes that cost close to $500,000.According to the nonprofit organization, every year more than 500,000 kids spend time in foster care.----------