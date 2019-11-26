Society

New 'Welcome' message replaces Brooklyn's iconic 'Watchtower' sign

DUMBO, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Brooklyn is extending a warm welcome to New Yorkers and visitors alike with a brand-new "Welcome" sign shining bright from across the East River.

The bright red sign, which stands 15 feet tall and 80 feet wide, will officially light up Wednesday night to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the former "Watchtower" sign that once stood in its place.

The letters will mimic the color and measurements of the previous sign to help honor the tradition of the signage at the iconic location.

"The ever-evolving landscape of Brooklyn's culture, energy and creativity is now signified by a new beacon of light that is the 'Welcome' sign," said Asher Abehsera, founder and CEO of LIVWRK. "We see this marquee sign as a message to the greater New York community to walk over the bridge and to discover the joy and charm of experiencing DUMBO. As William Shakespeare said, 'A table-full of
welcome!'"

The new sign will be illuminated by energy efficient LED lights and will continue the classic rotating time temperature display.

The "Watchtower" sign was installed by the Jehovah's Witnesses when the campus operated as its global headquarters from 1969-2017.

