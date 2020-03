Coronavirus News: What is considered an 'essential service' in New York state?

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a 100% workforce reduction for all non-essential businesses statewide as cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus continue to grow.All non-essential businesses statewide must close in-office personnel functions at 8 p.m. on Sunday.Essential businesses are not subject to the restriction.research and laboratory serviceshospitalswalk-in-care health facilitiesemergency veterinary and livestock serviceselder caremedical wholesale and distributionhome health care workers or aides for the elderlydoctor and emergency dentalnursing homes, or residential health care facilities or congregate care facilitiesmedical supplies and equipment manufacturers and providersutilities including power generation, fuel supply and transmissionpublic water and wastewatertelecommunications and data centersairports/airlinestransportation infrastructure such as bus, rail, or for-hire vehicles, garageshotels, and places of accommodationfood processing, manufacturing agents, including all foods and beverageschemicalsmedical equipment/instrumentspharmaceuticalssanitary productstelecommunicationsmicroelectronics/semi-conductoragriculture/farmshousehold paper productsgrocery stores including all food and beverage storespharmaciesconvenience storesfarmer's marketsgas stationsrestaurants/bars (but only for take-out/delivery)hardware and building material storestrash and recycling collection, processing and disposalmail and shipping serviceslaundromatsbuilding cleaning and maintenancechild care servicesauto repairwarehouse/distribution and fulfillmentfuneral homes, crematoriums and cemeteriesstorage for essential businessesanimal sheltersbanksinsurancepayrollaccountingservices related to financial marketshomeless shelters and congregate care facilitiesfood bankshuman services providers whose function includes the direct care of patients in state-licensed or funded voluntary programs; the care, protection, custody and oversight of individuals both in the community and in state-licensed residential facilities; those operating community shelters and other critical human services agencies providing direct care or supportskilled trades such as electricians, plumbersother related construction firms and professionals for essential infrastructure or for emergency repair and safety purposesdefense and national security-related operations supporting the U.S. Government or a contractor to the US governmentlaw enforcementfire prevention and responsebuilding code enforcementsecurityemergency management and responsebuilding cleaners or janitorsgeneral maintenance whether employed by the entity directly or a vendorautomotive repairdisinfectionlogisticstechnology support for online serviceschild care programs and servicesgovernment owned or leased buildingsessential government servicesHouses of worship are not ordered closed however it is strongly recommended no congregate services be held and social distance maintained.Businesses and entities that provide other essential services must implement rules that help facilitate social distancing of at least six feet.----------