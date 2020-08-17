Woman jumps into Hudson River for a TikTok video

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6339248" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Challenge Accepted: There's a powerful message taking over Instagram that is showing up in the form of black and white photos of women.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A young woman from Nassau County thought it would make a cool TikTok video - jumping off a boat for a swim in the Hudson River, in front of the Statue of Liberty.However, 20-year-old Donna Paysepar's video is going viral for a different reason. Many on social media are commenting that swimming in that not-so-clean Hudson water is gross and potentially dangerous."A lot of people are being very mean, saying 'I hope she dies from that water' and like just sending me death threats," said Paysepar.Paysepar says she stands by her own opinion."And that is that I live by the YOLO mentality. You only live once," she said.Paysepar says she did get some of that water in her mouth and wasn't expecting it to taste so bad.She is not worried, but she does plan to head to the doctor soon for a check-up.----------