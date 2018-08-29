SOCIETY

Woman saves man who had heart attack on beach on first date

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman came to the rescue of her date on a California beach.

Eyewitness News
SANTA CRUZ, California (WABC) --
A first date came to a surprising end when a woman's date collapsed on a beach from a heart attack, and she had to save him.

56-year-old Max Montgomery was surfing in Calfornia when he felt a burning sensation in his chest and became exhausted.

He got out of the water and suddenly fell over.

Luckily his date Andi Traynor is a doctor and she immediately started performing CPR.

A nurse who happened to be walking by also jumped into help.

Montgomery underwent bypass surgery. He's fine and he and Traynor are still dating, ten months later.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societycprheart attackdating
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Los Angeles street to be named after Barack Obama
Homeless Samaritan suing NJ couple over $400K GoFundMe
Sesame Street releases spin on Fresh Prince theme song
Oldest woman in Bolivia may also be oldest person on Earth
More Society
Top Stories
Police ID victim whose body parts were found in bags
11-year-old girl dies after being found in hot car in her LI driveway
Remains believed linked to MS-13 violence found on LI
Homeless Samaritan suing NJ couple over $400K GoFundMe
AccuWeather Alert: Another hot one on Thursday
Child rescued from top floor of burning home in NJ
Nixon, Cuomo face off in debate ahead of NY primary
John McCain's family cries over flag-draped casket at service
Show More
Los Angeles street to be named after Barack Obama
Mom desperate for answers 2 years after son killed at J'Ouvert
2 more water main breaks in Hoboken amid war of words
US Open heat raises concerns for fans, gender rules for players
Group of men allegedly groped young girls at Splish Splash
More News