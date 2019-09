EMBED >More News Videos Rob Nelson has the story of the world's oldest barber, still on the job in Orange County.

VAILS GATE, New York (WABC) -- A man from Orange County, hailed as the world's oldest barber has died.Anthony Mancinelli passed away at the age of 108.Three years ago, Eyewitness News profiled Mancinelli , showing him cutting hair at a shop in Vails Gate.At the time, Mancinelli said he had no plans to retire.Mancinelli was born in Italy but came to America 100 years ago this month.He started cutting hair for a living when he was just 12 years old.----------