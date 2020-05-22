Coronavirus News: Yankee Stadium to host drive-in events in Bronx

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- There may not be sports fans in the stadium, but the Yankee Stadium parking lot will be busy come summertime.A hospitality group plans on hosting a series of drive-in events in the stadium's parking lot.A stage, screens and a P.A. system will be set up for events ranging from movie screenings to karaoke.You'll be able to order food right to your car, with a maximum of 200 cars for each event.Organizers hope the festivities will be underway by July.