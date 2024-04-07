Solar eclipse preparations underway across New York, Tri-State area as cloudy weather looms

Brittany Bell is live in Niagara Falls as preparations get underway for Monday's solar eclipse.

Brittany Bell is live in Niagara Falls as preparations get underway for Monday's solar eclipse.

Brittany Bell is live in Niagara Falls as preparations get underway for Monday's solar eclipse.

Brittany Bell is live in Niagara Falls as preparations get underway for Monday's solar eclipse.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- While New York City and the Tri-State area will be outside the path of totality for Monday's solar eclipse, we will still be in for quite the celestial spectacle.

But will clouds spoil the show?

As of Sunday afternoon, things are looking decent, though the skies won't be crystal clear like on Sunday, Some high clouds will filter in by afternoon, but we still will have a good shot at seeing the eclipse, with the moon almost covering 90 percent of the sun at 3:25 p,m. The moon was start biting into our view of the sun at 2:10 p.m., and the event will be over at 4:36 p.m,

For those chasing the total eclipse, upstate New York and New England are the places to be, but you might want to stay east of I-81 and go to, say, the Adirondacks, where viewing conditions are expected to be best in the Empire State.

The cloud threat comes from a warm front moving across the eastern Great Lakes and interior Northeast bringing clouds and a few scattered rain showers in spots. For much of the region, the sky will feature a mixture of sunshine and clouds. There could also be mid to high-level clouds in the region which would act like a filter to viewing the eclipse, but not completely block it out.

The best weather conditions for viewing along the path of totality will be across northern New England, from Burlington, Vermont into Maine.

Ultimately, the impacts that clouds could have on viewing the eclipse depend on several factors, including exact timing and what part of the sky you're looking at to see the eclipse in a specific city. The greatest confidence in viewing conditions and cloud coverage specifics doesn't occur until a few hours before the event.

You can use the interactive map from NOAA and the National Weather Service below to search for cloud cover by ZIP code or click on a dot to see the visibility probabilities for Monday's eclipse in that area.

Because of a storm over the middle of the country, some high clouds are likely to spill into places like Cleveland and Buffalo, and depending on how thick that high deck of clouds is, that could obscure viewing.

Clouds will likely also cover large swaths of the path of totality in Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas.

WATCH | NASA expert gives tips on preparing for the solar eclipse:

The Mornings @ 10 team talk with NASA partnerships manager Anita Dey about how to get ready for the solar eclipse.

Chief Meteorologist Lee Goldberg will cover the eclipse from Syracuse, New York, while meteorologist Brittany Bell will be reporting from Niagara Falls.

----------

* Get the AccuWeather App

* More AccuWeather

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Sign up for free newsletters

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit Weather Photos and Videos

Have weather photos or videos to share? Send to Eyewitness News using this form. Terms of use apply.