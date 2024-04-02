Free glasses, best viewing locations across Tri-State to see total solar eclipse

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The total solar eclipse is less than a week away and New York City and the Tri-State area is buzzing with anticipation.

New York City public libraries are offering eclipse glasses while supplies last and there are plans for New York City Parks to host viewing events in all five boroughs.

Check out some of the best locations to view the celestial event in New York City:

Flatiron North Plaza

Brooklyn Botanic Garden

Green-Wood's Meadow & Historic Chapel

American Museum of Natural History

Wave Hill

Manhattan sail to see the eclipse

Intrepid Museum viewing event

NYSCI Eclipse Watch Party

Top of One World Trade Observatory

The Edge

Top of the Rock

Hudson River Museum

Rochester Museum and Science Center

Milton J. Rubenstein Museum of Science & Technology

Liberty Science Center

NY State Parks hosting several parties

Rockland County viewing events

Central Park Zoo and Bronx Zoo are open with standard hours

On Tuesday, Mayor Eric Adams sounded the alarm about the eclipse during a news conference and had a message for New Yorkers: don't look directly at the sun.

"I know that people think you can just look up at it, its not a major issue, but it is," Adams said. "This is very, very important. Don't damage your vision, do not look directly at the eclipse."

Looking directly at the sun can damage your eyes. Experts say there are no pain receptors in your retina, so you won't feel it happening. The best solution is to put on a pair of certified eclipse glasses.

The branches of the New York City public libraries started handing out free glasses on Friday on a first-come, first-served basis.

You can also pick up glasses at Warby Parker locations and New York state is also offering free I LOVE NY ISO-certified eclipse glasses at Welcome Centers, select Thruway Rest Stops and other statewide locations, with a daily limit of two per person while supplies last.

In New York City, free eclipse glasses are being distributed every day between 6:30 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. at: Moynihan Train Hall - MTA Long Island Rail Road ticket windows.

Chief Meteorologist Lee Goldberg will cover the eclipse from Syracuse, New York, while meteorologist Brittany Bell will be reporting from Niagara Falls.

Watch Video Video shows path of total solar eclipse This animated video shows the path of a total solar eclipse that will cross the United States on Monday, April 8.

