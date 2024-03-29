New York City public libraries to give away free solar eclipse shades for safe viewing

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- If you still need to pick up shades for the total solar eclipse, New York City libraries have you covered.

All three of the city's public library systems will be distributing free solar eclipse glasses starting on Friday.

Glasses will be available while quantities last on a first-come, first-serve basis at all Brooklyn Public Library, Queens Public Library, and New York Public Library locations.

The free glasses giveaway is part of a partnership between the libraries and the National Esports Association (NEA).

NEA launched the "Look Up!" campaign to encourage New Yorkers to view the total eclipse safely on Monday, April 8.

"As we eagerly anticipate the upcoming eclipse, it is crucial to prioritize safety during this extraordinary celestial event," said Lori Bajorek, President of the NEA. "We hope this will be a moment of shared wonder and safety for all."

Library locations throughout the city's five boroughs have also planned events leading up to the eclipse.

