Son among 3 charged after missing mom found dead in New Jersey home

EMBED </>More Videos

Shirleen Allicot has the details on the story developing in Morristown.

MORRISTOWN, New Jersey (WABC) --
A missing woman was found dead in her New Jersey home Tuesday, and her 22-year-old son is among three people charged for allegedly leaving her body there.

Authorities say additional charges are possible in the death of 65-year-old Paula Chin, as investigators work to establish a timeline of events leading up to the discovery of her body.

She was reported missing Monday in New York City, where she also has an apartment, and located in her Morristown home Tuesday.

Officials says she was last seen at her Vestry Street apartment in Lower Manhattan last Thursday.

The investigative theory, according to sources, is that she was killed in the Vestry Street building, carried out of the building in a garbage bag, and left with the trash at her home.

Authorities believe it is the result of an apparent family dispute, likely over money.

The car believed used to transport the body to New Jersey was found parked near the apartment building.

Authorities say it appears her throat was slashed, but an autopsy will determine the exact cause of death.

Her son, Jared Eng, was taken into custody during the course of the investigation.

Additionally, 18-year-old Jennifer Lopez and 21-year-old Caitlyn O'Rourke were taken into custody in Manhattan.

The three suspects are currently charged with the concealment of a corpse.

If anyone has any information related to this investigation, they are encouraged to call the Major Crimes Unit of the Morris County Prosecutor's Office at 973-285-6200, or Morris Township Police Department at 973-539-0777.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
body foundmissing personmissing womanNew York CityManhattanLower ManhattanMorristownMorris County
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Person slashed, 3 sought near NYC school complex
36-year-old mother killed when bullets blast through CT home
Teen charged after allegedly bringing gun to NJ school
Prostitution charges dropped after 7 On Your Side Investigation
Mugshots: Firefighter, ex-cop among arrests in drug bust
FACT CHECK: 2019 State of the Union address
Jayme Closs kidnapping suspect ordered to stand trial
10 explosions rattle downtown Atlanta, blow manhole covers off; no injuries
Show More
Childhood home of President Trump listed for sale in NYC
Overturned tractor-trailer snarled traffic near Lincoln Tunnel
Row of cement trucks catch fire, spread to Brooklyn business
Attacker told woman she was pretty, then slashed her in face
VIDEO: Valet saves woman from mugging suspect
More News