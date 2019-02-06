A missing woman was found dead in her New Jersey home Tuesday, and her 22-year-old son is among three people charged for allegedly leaving her body there.Authorities say additional charges are possible in the death of 65-year-old Paula Chin, as investigators work to establish a timeline of events leading up to the discovery of her body.She was reported missing Monday in New York City, where she also has an apartment, and located in her Morristown home Tuesday.Officials says she was last seen at her Vestry Street apartment in Lower Manhattan last Thursday.The investigative theory, according to sources, is that she was killed in the Vestry Street building, carried out of the building in a garbage bag, and left with the trash at her home.Authorities believe it is the result of an apparent family dispute, likely over money.The car believed used to transport the body to New Jersey was found parked near the apartment building.Authorities say it appears her throat was slashed, but an autopsy will determine the exact cause of death.Her son, Jared Eng, was taken into custody during the course of the investigation.Additionally, 18-year-old Jennifer Lopez and 21-year-old Caitlyn O'Rourke were taken into custody in Manhattan.The three suspects are currently charged with the concealment of a corpse.If anyone has any information related to this investigation, they are encouraged to call the Major Crimes Unit of the Morris County Prosecutor's Office at 973-285-6200, or Morris Township Police Department at 973-539-0777.----------