Son arrested after 67-year-old mom found dead, burned in closet in Brooklyn

EMBED </>More Videos

Stacey Sager has the latest on the mother found dead in Brooklyn.

Eyewitness News
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) --
The adult son of a woman found dead in her closet has been charged with her murder in Brooklyn.

Jason Reeves, 32, was charged early Friday morning in the death of his 67-year-old mother.

The NYPD says officers were conducting a wellness check at the victim's apartment at the Albany Houses on Park Place on Wednesday afternoon after she failed to show up to work.

Sources tell Eyewitness News she was discovered inside a bedroom closet and had likely been there for several days.

Her body had been stabbed several times and burned.

Reeves, who was inside the apartment at the time, was taken into custody for questioning and later arrested.

"I didn't know anything was wrong, I just thought a dog had gone to the bathroom, but it was a funny smell," neighbor Arnold Austin said.

The victim is a cafeteria worker at IS-394, located a few blocks from the murder scene.

"That's shocking to know that that happened, and that she worked here and the kids knew her, that's a lot," IS-394 parent Nyisha Ragsdale said.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
death investigationwoman killedbody foundCrown HeightsBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Sources: Amazon 'reconsidering' New York City move
Boyfriend arrested after pregnant woman fatally stabbed in NYC
Man who shot NY police officer gets 24 years to life in prison
NJ mayor refuses to move RV illegally parked on sidewalk
Female teacher's aide accused of sex with 14-year-old student
Police: 19-year-old fatally shot multiple times in back in Bronx
4 kids, one of them only 11, wanted in subway station robbery
Mom of woman found in suitcase says daughter feared for her life
Show More
'50 Shades of Maple Glen' listing includes an adult den
NYPD: Suspect killed by police after stabbing domestic partner
Dental assistant charged with stealing jewelry from patients
Albert Finney, star of 'Tom Jones,' dies at 82
Allegedly drunk pilot arrested before intercontinental flight
More News