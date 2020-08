Suspect arrested after vandalizing subway windows on A train in Manhattan

EMBED >More News Videos The vandal believed to be responsible for smashing more than 400 windows on subway cars since April struck again Friday night.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A suspect has been arrested after vandalizing subway windows on a New York City train.Police say 42-year-old Joseph Martinez was arrested Friday night around 8 p.m. after he was seen kicking out subway windows on an A train at Columbus Circle.Police say he works for the company that the MTA subcontracted to clean the trains and he was under the influence of drugs at the time.He was arrested by transit officers,charged with criminal mischief and issued a desk appearance ticket.He will be arraigned in November.Police were investigating if he was responsible for smashing out hundreds of No. 7 train windows since April, but that does not appear to be the case.Surveillance video released Wednesday shows the man police are hoping to identify.Since May, more than 400 windows have been smashed on subway cars, including hundreds on 7 trains alone.He is believed to be using a blunt instrument.The MTA says the damage has costed them more than $300,000.So many windows have been broken that the MTA is running out of replacements They say it will soon result in more time between trains - translating to longer waits on subway platforms and more crowded subway trains, two things MTA is actively trying to avoid during the pandemic.The MTA is offering a $10,000 reward in the case.----------