Search for man in fatal stabbing at South Amboy train station

By Eyewitness News
SOUTH AMBOY, New Jersey (WABC) -- There is a desperate search for the man behind the killing of a 32-year-old man in New Jersey.

Police released a photo of the man they are looking for.

Investigators believe he's behind the death of Robert Spiegel in the area of the South Amboy train station on May 29 at around 9:14 p.m.

Spiegel was found dead with apparent stab wounds.

Tip information may be provided anonymously by calling 1-800-939-9600.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south amboystabbing
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
End of curfew arrives in NYC, looters largely absent during quiet night
NYPD tactics during curfew help curb looting and violence
Woman gives powerful speech to looters on streets of NYC
Photos capture nights of protests and fury in NYC over George Floyd death
AccuWeather Alert: Strong afternoon storms
George W. Bush releases rare public statement on protests
Tessa Majors murder: 13-year-old suspect due in family court
Show More
SAT drops plans for home exam due to internet concerns
House fire turns deadly in Paterson, NJ
Horse racing returns to Belmont Park on Long Island
de Blasio proposes plan to keep New Yorkers safe on mass transit
Suspect killed, several injured in NYC police shooting
More TOP STORIES News