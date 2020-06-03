Search for man in fatal stabbing at South Amboy train station

SOUTH AMBOY, New Jersey (WABC) -- There is a desperate search for the man behind the killing of a 32-year-old man in New Jersey.Police released a photo of the man they are looking for.Investigators believe he's behind the death of Robert Spiegel in the area of the South Amboy train station on May 29 at around 9:14 p.m.Spiegel was found dead with apparent stab wounds.Tip information may be provided anonymously by calling 1-800-939-9600.----------