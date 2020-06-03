SOUTH AMBOY, New Jersey (WABC) -- There is a desperate search for the man behind the killing of a 32-year-old man in New Jersey.
Police released a photo of the man they are looking for.
Investigators believe he's behind the death of Robert Spiegel in the area of the South Amboy train station on May 29 at around 9:14 p.m.
Spiegel was found dead with apparent stab wounds.
Tip information may be provided anonymously by calling 1-800-939-9600.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Search for man in fatal stabbing at South Amboy train station
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More