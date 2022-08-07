Teen killed in crash on Southern State Parkway

HEMPSTEAD, Long Island -- An 18-year-old was killed after a crash on the Southern State Parkway in Nassau County.

Police say the driver was heading westbound in Hempstead when he lost control of his car and hit the bridge embankment.

Three people were in the car at the time.

Police say a passenger in the back seat died from his injuries.

The driver and a passenger in the front seat are being treated at Winthrop Hospital.

